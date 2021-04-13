Nine nominees of Bodoland Peoples Front moved to Chhattisgarh

Nine nominees of Bodoland Peoples Front moved to ChhattisgarhPTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:56 IST
At least nine candidates of the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), a key ally in the Congress-led grand alliance in Assam, have been shifted to a resort in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh after the recently held Assembly polls in that state, a local Congress leader said on Tuesday.
Confirming the development, the senior leader said these nine candidates of the BPF were brought to Raipur on Saturday late evening in a flight and lodged in a hotel before they were shifted to a resort in Nava Raipur.
These candidates were accompanied by some Congress leaders and other members of the BPF during their journey to Chhattisgarh, he said.
They will stay in Raipur till May 2, the day when results of the Assam elections will be out, he added.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, state ministers and other senior leaders of the Congress had extensively campaigned during the three-phase assembly elections in Assam that concluded on April 6.
The Congress-led 'Mahajoth' or Grand Alliance of opposition parties in Assam comprises the AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI and other parties.
The BPF had fielded 12 candidates in the polls and one among them joined the BJP amid the elections, the leader said.
