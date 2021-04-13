White House hopes U.S. and Russia can work on arms, Iran

White House hopes U.S. and Russia can work on arms, IranReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:58 IST
The United States expects its relationship with Russia to remain a challenge but hopes that they can work together on arms control issues, the Iran nuclear deal and other issues, a White House spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden proposed a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone call on Tuesday, and spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she hoped for an honest and candid conversation between the leaders at such a meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
