Left Menu

Always wanted to work with PM Modi: Arindam Bhattacharya after joining BJP

Mohan Bagan footballer Arindam Bhattacharya, who on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that he always wanted to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will try to do his best for West Bengal.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 23:00 IST
Always wanted to work with PM Modi: Arindam Bhattacharya after joining BJP
Footballer and new BJP joinee Arindam Bhattacharya speaking to ANI on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Mohan Bagan footballer Arindam Bhattacharya, who on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that he always wanted to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will try to do his best for West Bengal. Bhattacharya joined the BJP in presence of Amit Malviya and Mithun Chakraborty.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said: "I always wanted to work with PM Modi and also I wanted to do something good for Bengal. I have received a lot of love and support from football fans, now this is my opportunity to give something back to them. I want to do something good under PM Modi's leadership." He also expressed confidence that the BJP will clinch victory in the ongoing assembly elections.

Speaking on his career as a goalkeeper for Mohun Bagan, he said: "I am the peak of my career. I am playing football. Last year, we won the Indian Super League. This year I was chosen as India's best goalkeeper, I have received Golden Glove. I will continue to play football for 5-6 years and I will also try to help people." He further said that after he leaves football, he intends to work full-time in politics under the BJP.

The four phases of the eight-phased elections in West Bengal have already been conducted in the state. There has been an intense battle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP and the Sanjukta Morcha -- a coalition of the Left, Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

The next phase of the elections will be held on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Showdown in Berlin: conservative rivals to succeed Merkel woo lawmakers

Germanys two rivals to succeed Angela Merkel as conservative chancellor candidate in a September election went head to head on Tuesday to win the support of lawmakers, exposing deep rifts within the parliamentary bloc.The race between Armin...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq up on tech gains; unfazed by vaccine pause, inflation

The SP 500 hit an intraday record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq composite index jumped as investors flocked to tech-related stocks, and markets took the halt in Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine rollout and strong U.S. inflation in stride...

Iran to begin 60% uranium enrichment after nuclear site incident

Iran said on Tuesday it will start enriching uranium to 60 purity, a move bringing the fissile material closer to levels suitable for a bomb, after accusing Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear installation. The disclosure came soon before th...

India's Maharashtra shuts most manufacturing, restricts e-commerce to fight COVID-19

Indias richest state Maharashtra will impose stringent curbs on industry and e-commerce for 15 days to slow rising coronavirus infections, its chief minister said on Tuesday, a move that is set to cripple manufacturing and other businesses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021