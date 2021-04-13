Ex-BCI chairman V C Mishra passes away; had tested positive for coronavirus

Former Bar Council of India Chairman Vinay Chandra Mishra passed away here Tuesday, hours after testing positive for coronavirus, his son said. Vivek Mishra told PTI-Bhasha that his father, who was 92, had served as the Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh and also as the President of Allahabad High Court Bar Association several times. “He was thrice elected chairman of Bar Council of India (BCI), the apex body of the lawyers of the country. He had also been elected the President of Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) seven times,'' Vivek Mishra said. “Earlier, in 60s, he was the President of Lucknow University Students' Union, but later on joined the profession of law.” Said Vivek Mishra. Lawyers, and social and political organisations expressed their condolences on his demise.

Current BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said, “VC Mishra’s passing away is an irreparable loss to the advocates’ community of the country.” VC Mishra is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

