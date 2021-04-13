Left Menu

Didi will have more time for painting after May 2, says Shahnawaz Hussain

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday taunted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she took to painting while sitting at a dharna to protest against the Election Commission ban and said people of the state will give her much time for painting after May 2.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 23:36 IST
Didi will have more time for painting after May 2, says Shahnawaz Hussain
Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday taunted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she took to painting while sitting at a dharna to protest against the Election Commission ban and said people of the state will give her much time for painting after May 2.

Hussain said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) is a good painter. Earlier, she has gifted paintings to me. Now people are also ready to give her enough time for her hobby." "People of West Bengal now do not believe her and the BJP will form the government in West Bengal after election results. Didi will have enough time for painting then," he added.

Mamata on Tuesday sat on a dharna to protest the 24-hour ban imposed by the Election Commission. During her sit-in next to a Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Mayo road venue, she turned to paints and canvases and produced at least two paintings while sitting on her wheelchair. The Trinamool Congress chief was staging the dharna as a mark of protest against what she called the EC's "unconstitutional decision" to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours in the ongoing assembly polls in the state. EC's order came after Mamata's remarks against the central forces and a statement that had alleged religious overtones.

The fifth phase of the eight-phased assembly elections will take place on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Showdown in Berlin: conservative rivals to succeed Merkel woo lawmakers

Germanys two rivals to succeed Angela Merkel as conservative chancellor candidate in a September election went head to head on Tuesday to win the support of lawmakers, exposing deep rifts within the parliamentary bloc.The race between Armin...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq up on tech gains; unfazed by vaccine pause, inflation

The SP 500 hit an intraday record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq composite index jumped as investors flocked to tech-related stocks, and markets took the halt in Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine rollout and strong U.S. inflation in stride...

Iran to begin 60% uranium enrichment after nuclear site incident

Iran said on Tuesday it will start enriching uranium to 60 purity, a move bringing the fissile material closer to levels suitable for a bomb, after accusing Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear installation. The disclosure came soon before th...

India's Maharashtra shuts most manufacturing, restricts e-commerce to fight COVID-19

Indias richest state Maharashtra will impose stringent curbs on industry and e-commerce for 15 days to slow rising coronavirus infections, its chief minister said on Tuesday, a move that is set to cripple manufacturing and other businesses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021