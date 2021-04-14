DMK Chief Stalin pays floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Wednesday paid floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary at Koyambedu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and said that Babasaheb Ambedkar gave a strong foundation to independent India.

Paying tributes to Dr. Ambedkar, PM Modi said in a tweet, "I bow to the great Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His struggle to bring the deprived sections of the society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation." India is celebrating the 130th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar today. Given the COVID-19 surge, the authorities are keeping the celebrations a low-key affair.

He was born on 14 April 1891 in Mhow of Madhya Pradesh. Often termed as the father of the Indian constitution, he always worked for the welfare of the poor, Dalits, and deprived sections. All through his inspiring life, Dr Ambedkar charted his unique path amid extreme adversity and earned commendations for his extraordinary and multi-faceted achievements. President Ram Nath Kovind and other senior leaders have also paid their tribute to Dr Ambedkar. Kovind urged fellow citizens to 'imbibe his ideals in our lives by learning from his life and ideas and contribute towards building a strong and prosperous India'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)