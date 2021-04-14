Left Menu

DMK Chief Stalin pays floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Wednesday paid floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary at Koyambedu.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-04-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 12:24 IST
DMK Chief Stalin pays floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
DMK president MK Stalin after paying paid floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Wednesday paid floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary at Koyambedu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and said that Babasaheb Ambedkar gave a strong foundation to independent India.

Paying tributes to Dr. Ambedkar, PM Modi said in a tweet, "I bow to the great Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His struggle to bring the deprived sections of the society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation." India is celebrating the 130th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar today. Given the COVID-19 surge, the authorities are keeping the celebrations a low-key affair.

He was born on 14 April 1891 in Mhow of Madhya Pradesh. Often termed as the father of the Indian constitution, he always worked for the welfare of the poor, Dalits, and deprived sections. All through his inspiring life, Dr Ambedkar charted his unique path amid extreme adversity and earned commendations for his extraordinary and multi-faceted achievements. President Ram Nath Kovind and other senior leaders have also paid their tribute to Dr Ambedkar. Kovind urged fellow citizens to 'imbibe his ideals in our lives by learning from his life and ideas and contribute towards building a strong and prosperous India'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oberoi Group inks pact with EESL to further sustainability initiatives

The Oberoi Group has inked a memorandum of understanding MoU with state-run EESL to further its sustainability initiatives. With the aim to augment its sustainability initiatives, The Oberoi Group has signed an MoU with Energy Efficiency Pr...

AstraZeneca, mining stocks pull FTSE 100 higher; Tesco caps gains

Londons FTSE 100 edged higher in choppy trading on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweight mining stocks and shares of AstraZeneca, while Tesco slipped to the bottom of the index after reporting a 20 drop in full-year pretax profit.The bl...

AYUSH Ministry's manufacturing unit IMPCL achieves highest-ever turnover of over Rs 160 crore

With its products attracting more buyers, Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited IMPCL, the public sector manufacturing unit of the Ministry of AYUSH, has recorded its highest-ever turnover of Rs 164 crore in 2020-21.The compan...

Alarmed by rising COVID cases, Priyanka Gandhi holds meeting with UP leaders

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with party leaders of Uttar Pradesh to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Priyanka Gandhi and other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021