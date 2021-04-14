PM Modi prioritising WB polls over people's lives: Maha Cong

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce a national lockdown only after the elections in West Bengal are over, as he is prioritising polls over people's lives.

Speaking to reporters, Patole said national reports have indicated that the coronavirus infection is spreading at a high speed across the country, but the Prime Minister is busy holding rallies.

Prime Minister Modi will announce a national lockdown only after the elections in West Bengal are over, he claimed.

''Between April 1 and 10, coronavirus spread rapidly across the nation. However, the Prime Minister is holding large rallies without wearing a mask. He is happily campaigning in West Bengal, but people who are suffering are ignored by his government. What message is Modi sending by not wearing a mask at rallies?'' Patole said.

Reacting to Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis' allegations regarding the MVA government's relief package, Patole accused the BJP leader of unnecessarily playing politics over the state government's measures.

''If Fadnavis really has some clout in Delhi, he should ensure that Maharashtra gets its due worth Rs 90,000 crore of GST and other schemes,'' the Congress leader said.

