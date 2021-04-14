Ukrainian pres says discusses Russia troop build-up with Japan PM Suga

Ukrainian pres says discusses Russia troop build-up with Japan PM SugaReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:29 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke by phone with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga about the build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's border and thanked Suga for his support, a statement by Zelenskiy's office said on Wednesday.
"Zelenskiy shared concerns over the escalation of the security situation in eastern Ukraine and the increase in the concentration of Russian troops near the borders of our state," the statement said.
