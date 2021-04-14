Left Menu

TMC leaders insulting Dalits, Nadda says on Ambedkar birth anniversary

PTI | Katwa | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:13 IST
TMC leaders insulting Dalits, Nadda says on Ambedkar birth anniversary

Remembering B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday alleged that under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, Trinamool Congress leaders are insulting Dalits.

Without naming anyone, he said that a woman leader of the Trinamool Congress has recently used derogatory words against scheduled caste and backward class people.

''But Mamata-di has not said a word castigating the leader for her remarks, proving the TMC's anti-Dalit stance,'' Nadda said addressing a public meeting at Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district.

The Election Commission banned Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, from campaigning for 24 hours for ''asking people of a particular religion to unite'', he said and questioned what kind of government has been there in West Bengal for the last 10 years ''which works for dividing the society''.

The Election Commission had barred Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against the central forces and a statement that had alleged religious overtones.

''I urge you (people) to exercise your franchise to ban her permanently for the sake of development of the state,'' Nadda said.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for the development of 130 crore people of the country, someone is asking people of a particular religion to get united, Nadda said wondering why she is doing this and against whom.

''Her (Banerjee's) anxiety has reached such a point that despite being a chief minister, she is asking people to gherao the CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) jawans,'' he said.

Congratulating people in advance on the Bengali new year to be celebrated on Thursday, he said, ''I hope we will move from darkness to light.'' Recalling an attack on his convoy in December last year in South 24 Parganas district, Nadda said that despite the atmosphere of fear created by the ruling party, the people of Bengal are brave enough to give a befitting reply to the ruling TMC.

''We are not afraid of such threats and attacks and will give the strongest reply in democratic means,'' he said.

The TMC supremo has forgotten ''Ma, Mati, Manush'' (mother, land, people), and she is more concerned for appeasement, extortion, cut money and dictatorship, the BJP president said.

''Ma, Mati, Manush''|is a slogan of the TMC.

''Our endeavour is to bring back the lost glory of the state and create Sonar Bangla again,'' Nadda said.

Earlier in the day, Nadda took part in a well-attended roadshow at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel under fire over German COVID-19 lockdown law

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced opposition on Wednesday to a plan to seek new powers to force coronavirus lockdowns on areas with high infection rates, with the imposition of curfews drawing particular fire given the countrys authorit...

Health News Roundup: EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen; US CDC to weigh rare clot risk with J&J's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen summer travelEuropean Union countries formally agreed on Wednesday to launch COVID travel passes as a step towards reopening to tourism th...

Noida: Three feared drowned in canal

Three people, including a teenager, were feared drowned in a canal in Greater Noida on Wednesday, according to police. The incident took place in the afternoon when the trio had gone for a bath to the canal near Pyavali Tajpur village under...

BJP, RSS intensify hatred wherever they go, says Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the fifth phase of elections in West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS, saying they start intensifying hatred among people wherever they g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021