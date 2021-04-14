Left Menu

Cong always striving towards achieving Ambedkar's path of building strong India without discrimination: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said her party is always striving towards achieving the path shown by Bhim Rao Ambedkar of building a strong nation where every citizen progresses without discrimination.Paying rich tributes to Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary, she said the Congress has always emphasised on the establishment of an egalitarian society.Today, when the thinking of conservatism and discrimination is trying to weaken the society, the Congress party is always conscious that every section of the country should progress equally and without discrimination, we all together build a strong nation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:32 IST
Cong always striving towards achieving Ambedkar's path of building strong India without discrimination: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said her party is always striving towards achieving the path shown by Bhim Rao Ambedkar of building a strong nation where every citizen progresses without discrimination.

Paying rich tributes to Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary, she said the Congress has always emphasised on the establishment of an egalitarian society.

''Today, when the thinking of conservatism and discrimination is trying to weaken the society, the Congress party is always conscious that every section of the country should progress equally and without discrimination, we all together build a strong nation. This is the unshakable path of Babasaheb,'' she said in her message.

''Congress party is always conscious that every section of the country should progress equally and without discrimination, we all together build a strong nation. This is the unshakable path of Babasaheb,'' she said.

''In accordance with Baba Saheb's ideals, the Congress party has always emphasised the establishment of an egalitarian society in the country and waged a decisive struggle against centuries of discrimination, untouchability and inequality.

''Today if even the weakest person in the margins of society can reach the highest position of the country in a democratic manner, then this is our biggest achievement in 73 years and is a true tribute to Baba Saheb's dreams and aspirations,'' the Congress chief said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel under fire over German COVID-19 lockdown law

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced opposition on Wednesday to a plan to seek new powers to force coronavirus lockdowns on areas with high infection rates, with the imposition of curfews drawing particular fire given the countrys authorit...

Health News Roundup: EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen; US CDC to weigh rare clot risk with J&J's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen summer travelEuropean Union countries formally agreed on Wednesday to launch COVID travel passes as a step towards reopening to tourism th...

Noida: Three feared drowned in canal

Three people, including a teenager, were feared drowned in a canal in Greater Noida on Wednesday, according to police. The incident took place in the afternoon when the trio had gone for a bath to the canal near Pyavali Tajpur village under...

BJP, RSS intensify hatred wherever they go, says Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the fifth phase of elections in West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS, saying they start intensifying hatred among people wherever they g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021