Cong always striving towards achieving Ambedkar's path of building strong India without discrimination: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said her party is always striving towards achieving the path shown by Bhim Rao Ambedkar of building a strong nation where every citizen progresses without discrimination.

Paying rich tributes to Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary, she said the Congress has always emphasised on the establishment of an egalitarian society.

''Today, when the thinking of conservatism and discrimination is trying to weaken the society, the Congress party is always conscious that every section of the country should progress equally and without discrimination, we all together build a strong nation. This is the unshakable path of Babasaheb,'' she said in her message.

''In accordance with Baba Saheb's ideals, the Congress party has always emphasised the establishment of an egalitarian society in the country and waged a decisive struggle against centuries of discrimination, untouchability and inequality.

''Today if even the weakest person in the margins of society can reach the highest position of the country in a democratic manner, then this is our biggest achievement in 73 years and is a true tribute to Baba Saheb's dreams and aspirations,'' the Congress chief said.

