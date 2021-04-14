Left Menu

TMC's anti-Dalit face should be understood by West Bengal, says JP Nadda

While commemorating BR Ambedkar's 130th birth anniversary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday said people of West Bengal should understand the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) anti-Dalit face and cast them out from the state in the ongoing Assembly elections.

ANI | Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:15 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda speaking in Mangalkot, Purba Bardhaman on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

While commemorating BR Ambedkar's 130th birth anniversary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday said people of West Bengal should understand the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) anti-Dalit face and cast them out from the state in the ongoing Assembly elections. Speaking at a public rally in Mangalkot, Nadda said: "However, while we salute Ambedkar, I also feel the anti-Dalit feelings by Mamata didi. This is unfortunate even after several years of independence. Just now, a TMC leader used a word for our Dalit brothers. I cannot use the word at this stage. She said that Dalits always keep asking."

"I feel sad that Mamata di, who has been the Chief Minister for 10 years, has not spoken a word to condemn this. This is TMC's anti-Dalit face that we should understand," he added. The BJP national president further mentioned that people should use their votes to keep members of such party at their homes, which is against Dalits.

Further commemorating the memory of Ambedkar, Nadda said: "While we are celebrating his 130th birth anniversary, we remember the contributions of our constitution maker. He has also fought against discrimination and propagated the feeling of togetherness with the people. He has suffered a lot. The Constitution with which he has provided us will continue to inspire us forever." Campaigning on the behalf of BJP candidate Rana Pratap Goswami, Nadda claimed that people have decided to develop the area by making him the MLA of Mangalkot, adding that he will lead Bengal to a new direction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government of dictatorship, extortion and corruption.

"Mamata asked people to surround the CAPF jawans. See where this frustration has reached. Will you keep such a Chief Minister? A permanent ban should be imposed on her," he added, while lamenting that there was no financial aid from the state government for rice and potato farming in the Mangalkot area. Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The fifth phase will commence on April 17 and the sixth phase of the ongoing elections will take place on April 22. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) banned Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours on Monday for asking votes on communal grounds and making 'highly insinuating, provocative remarks'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

