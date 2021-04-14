"Telangana neglected during Congress rule", alleges CM

Hyderabad, Apr 14 (PTI): Congress leaders who ruled undivided Andhra Pradesh had neglected the development of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao alleged on Wednesday.

Seeking votes for TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, he said the TRS Government is on a mission to set right the issues that were neglected during the Congress rule.

Rao was speaking at a public meeting in Halia, about 140 km from here.

''Telangana was subjected to negligence during the 60 year ruling of the Congress party.

There was constant worry for Telangana during their rule.

We are now setting right all the issues.

We (his government) have solved the perennial problem of power shortage in Telangana.

There are no power cuts in our government,'' Rao said.

The bypoll for the constituency was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah in December last.

The polls will be held on April 17.

He alleged that there were several attempts by the opposition parties to get the public meeting cancelled.

Rao dwelt on various welfare and developmental schemes that his government is implementing in the state.

He said though political leaders say several things in meetings, voters need to use their wisdom as to what is right or wrong.

