Left Menu

"Telangana neglected during Congress rule", alleges CM

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:21 IST
"Telangana neglected during Congress rule", alleges CM

Hyderabad, Apr 14 (PTI): Congress leaders who ruled undivided Andhra Pradesh had neglected the development of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao alleged on Wednesday.

Seeking votes for TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, he said the TRS Government is on a mission to set right the issues that were neglected during the Congress rule.

Rao was speaking at a public meeting in Halia, about 140 km from here.

''Telangana was subjected to negligence during the 60 year ruling of the Congress party.

There was constant worry for Telangana during their rule.

We are now setting right all the issues.

We (his government) have solved the perennial problem of power shortage in Telangana.

There are no power cuts in our government,'' Rao said.

The bypoll for the constituency was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah in December last.

The polls will be held on April 17.

He alleged that there were several attempts by the opposition parties to get the public meeting cancelled.

Rao dwelt on various welfare and developmental schemes that his government is implementing in the state.

He said though political leaders say several things in meetings, voters need to use their wisdom as to what is right or wrong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca says respects Denmark's decision to stop using its vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it respected the decision of Danish health regulators to stop using the companys COVID-19 vaccine altogether because of a possible link to cases of a very rare type of blood clot.We recognise and respect the de...

Bernie Madoff, disgraced Ponzi schemer, dies at 82

Bernard Madoff, who was convicted for running the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, died on Wednesday in prison where he was serving a 150-year sentence, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. He was 82. Madoff for decades presented himse...

Televisa shares soar on new Spanish language challenge to Netflix

Shares of Grupo Televisa surged more than 25 on Wednesday after the Mexican broadcaster said it would combine its content with U.S. peer Univision, creating a potential Spanish-language challenge to U.S. streaming giant Netflix Inc.The comb...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan discharged from hospital

Eds adding medical bulletin details Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8,was discharged from the Government Medical College at Kozhikode on Wednesday.A medical bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021