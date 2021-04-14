Left Menu

CM Yediyurappa, ministers wish UP CM Yogi Adityanath speedy recovery

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:24 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues on Wednesday wished Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speedy recovery after he was tested positive for coronavirus.

''Best wishes to UP Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji for a speedy and complete recovery. My prayers for your good health and well-being @myogiadityanath Ji,'' Yediyurappa tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and health minister Dr K Sudhakar also wished him speedy recovery.

Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

