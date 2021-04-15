Left Menu

Congress gets 12 seats, NPP 11 in 29-member GHADC

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:32 IST
Congress gets 12 seats, NPP 11 in 29-member GHADC

The Opposition Congress has won 12 seats while the ruling National People's Party (NPP) won 11 seats in the 29-member Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), an official said on Thursday.

The election to the GHADC was held on April 12. The counting of votes was held on Thursday, the official of the District Council Affairs Department said.

The BJP which is the junior alliance partner of NPP in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government has won two seats, the GNC one and Independents won three seats in the GHADC, the official said.

BJP's Bernard Marak won the prestigious Tura constituency which is under the South Tura Assembly segment represented by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Marak is a former member of the Achik National Volunteer Council, armed militant group which signed a tripartite agreement with the state and the Central government.

An NPP leader said the BJP is likely to support the NPP in the GHADC and the party is also in talks with the Independents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Marwari Catalysts Ventures unveils EdTech Batch of Startups for its EdTech Accelerator Program 'Thrive'

Jodhpur Rajasthan India, April 15 ANINewsVoir Marwari Catalysts Ventures, one of Indias fastest-growing startup accelerators, announces its EdTech cohort of selected startups. These selected finalists are shortlisted from over 300 applicati...

Experts of Health Science vasrity to guide sportspersons in Karnataka

Health experts of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences RGUHS will now guide talented sports persons in the state to keep them fit and healthy, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday.A memorandum of understanding has ...

COVID-19: Malls, spas, auditoriums, gyms to be shut down in Delhi

Malls, auditoriums, restaurants, gyms and spas will be shut down in the national capital till further orders, informed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Theatres will be allowed to screen movies with a third of their capacit...

Amazon announces USD 250 million fund for SMEs

E-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday announced a USD 250 million around Rs 1,873 crore fund that will focus on digitising small and medium businesses, and drive innovation in the areas of agri-tech and health-tech.Small and medium-sized busi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021