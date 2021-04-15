Congress gets 12 seats, NPP 11 in 29-member GHADC

The Opposition Congress has won 12 seats while the ruling National People's Party (NPP) won 11 seats in the 29-member Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), an official said on Thursday.

The election to the GHADC was held on April 12. The counting of votes was held on Thursday, the official of the District Council Affairs Department said.

The BJP which is the junior alliance partner of NPP in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government has won two seats, the GNC one and Independents won three seats in the GHADC, the official said.

BJP's Bernard Marak won the prestigious Tura constituency which is under the South Tura Assembly segment represented by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Marak is a former member of the Achik National Volunteer Council, armed militant group which signed a tripartite agreement with the state and the Central government.

An NPP leader said the BJP is likely to support the NPP in the GHADC and the party is also in talks with the Independents.

