Left Menu

Iran nuclear talks restart amid strains over enrichment move, Natanz attack

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:03 IST
Iran nuclear talks restart amid strains over enrichment move, Natanz attack
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran and global powers resumed talks on Thursday to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal in an effort potentially complicated by Tehran's decision to ramp up uranium enrichment and what it called Israeli sabotage at a nuclear site. Casting a shadow over the Vienna talks, Tehran on Tuesday announced its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity, a big step closer to the 90% that is weapons-grade material, in response to an explosion at its key Natanz facility on Sunday.

Calling the move "provocative", the United States and the European parties to the deal warned that Tehran's enrichment move was contrary to efforts to revive the accord abandoned by Washington three years ago. Tehran's refusal to hold direct talks with its old adversary the United States forced European intermediaries to shuttle between separate hotels in Vienna last week when Iran and the other signatories held what they described as a first round of "constructive" talks to salvage the pact.

"Don't worry about Iran. We have always remained committed to our obligations," Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting on Thursday. "Even today, if we wish, we can enrich uranium at 90% purity. But we are not seeking a nuclear bomb ... If others return to full compliance with the deal ... we will stop 60% and 20% enrichment."

SANCTIONS The 2015 deal was designed to make it harder for Iran to develop an atomic bomb in return for lifting sanctions.

Highlighting Western concerns, a senior diplomat said that while the desire was to make progress, Iran's latest violation could not be ignored and made efforts to achieve a breakthrough before the June 18 Iranian presidential election harder. "The seriousness of Iran's latest decisions has hurt this process and raised tensions," said the senior Western diplomat.

"We will have to see how in the coming days we address these violations with the will to press ahead in the talks." The deal's remaining parties - Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia - have agreed to form two expert-level groups whose job is to marry lists of sanctions that the United States could lift with nuclear obligations Iran should meet.

A delegate at the talks said events in Natanz should not distract, and that this round needed to focus on what the Americans were actually prepared to do. "They still have not said what they mean," the delegate said. "We need the Americans to say which sanctions they are prepared to lift."

Tehran has repeatedly said that all sanctions must be rescinded first, warning that it may stop negotiations if the measures are not lifted. Washington wants Iran to reverse the breaches of the deal that it made in retaliation for tough sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. "We will underline that Tehran does not want to hold corrosive negotiations. Our aim is not just to talk for talks. In case of having a constructive outcome, we will continue the negotiations. Otherwise, the talks will stop," Iran's top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi told state TV.

Israel, which Tehran refuses to recognize, opposes the deal, an accord that Iran and U.S. President Joe Biden are trying to revive after Trump quit it in 2018 and reinstated sanctions. Israel has not formally commented on Sunday's Natanz incident. The United Arab Emirates, which also supported the decision to quit the 2015 accord and reimpose sanctions on Tehran, urged Washington to push for a better accord.

"You (U.S.) are essentially in the driver's seat to get to a point to where we can address what I believe were shortcomings in the JCPOA," envoy Yousef Al Otaiba told Stanford University's Hoover Institution, using an abbreviation for the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan hails SC order on CBI probe in espionage case

Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court direction to handover to CBI the report of a high-level inquiry committee, on the role of erring police officials in the 1994 espionage case against him.Addressi...

California, NASA partner to launch methane-tracking satellite

California and NASA, with the backing of billionaire Michael Bloomberg, on Thursday unveiled a 100 million effort to pinpoint large emissions of greenhouse gases from individual sources like power plants and oil refineries from space. The p...

Walmart flagged for failing cage-free chicken test in Latin America

Retail giant Walmart is among the worst offenders in a new ranking of companies in Latin America that sell eggs from caged chickens, part of a new list of firms from Mexico to Argentina that aims to encourage more humane supply practices.Th...

Hindu Rao, Swami Dayanand should be converted into COVID hospitals: Kejriwal

Amid the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Delhi Municipal Corporation MCD-run hospitals -- Hindu Rao and Swami Dayanand -- should be declared fully COVID-19 hospitals and all assistanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021