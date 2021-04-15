Left Menu

U.S.'s Blinken flies to Afghanistan in show of support after Biden's pull-out announcement

The foreign troop withdrawals have raised concerns that the country could erupt in full-scale civil war, providing al Qaeda space in which to rebuild. Blinken went to meet with Ghani at the presidential palace after first greeting U.S. soldiers at the heavily fortified American embassy.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:40 IST
U.S.'s Blinken flies to Afghanistan in show of support after Biden's pull-out announcement

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Kabul on Thursday to show support for the Afghan government a day after U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he was pulling U.S. forces out after nearly 20 years of war.

Biden's decision precipitated a decision by NATO allies to withdraw their troops as well, even as the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani remains embroiled in fierce fighting with Taliban insurgents and a U.S.-backed peace process shrouded in uncertainty. The foreign troop withdrawals have raised concerns that the country could erupt in full-scale civil war, providing al Qaeda space in which to rebuild.

Blinken went to meet with Ghani at the presidential palace after first greeting U.S. soldiers at the heavily fortified American embassy. "The reason I'm here, so quickly after the president’s speech last night, is to demonstrate literally, by our presence, that we have an enduring an ongoing commitment to Afghanistan," Blinken said at the embassy, according to a press pool report.

At the palace, he assured Ghani that "the partnership is changing, but the partnership is enduring." He apparently was referring to Biden's assurances that the United States would continue to support the Afghan government through diplomacy and assistance and remain engaged in efforts to secure a peace accord with Taliban Islamists.

Blinken also met with Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, who expressed support for the U.S. decision. "This does not mean the end of relations and cooperation between the two countries. A new chapter of relations and cooperation between the two countries has returned and we will continue our cooperation in various fields in this chapter," Abdullah said in a statement.

Biden said on Wednesday U.S. troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan starting May 1 and would be gone before Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the al Qaeda attacks on the United States that triggered the U.S.-led invasion. Foreign troops under NATO command will also withdraw from Afghanistan in coordination with the U.S. pull-out, NATO allies agreed. The withdrawal of foreign troops will be completed by Sept 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys shares close nearly 3 pc lower; m-cap declines by Rs 15,807 cr after earnings

Shares of Infosys on Thursday closed nearly 3 per cent lower on profit-booking after its March 2021 quarter earnings missed market expectations.The stock dipped 5.59 per cent to Rs 1,320.35 during the day on the BSE. It closed at Rs 1,361.5...

UAE played role in bringing down tension between India and Pakistan: senior Emirati diplomat

The United Arab Emirates played a role in bringing down the tension between India and Pakistan and getting their bilateral ties back to a healthy functional relationship, Emirati ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba has said.They might not...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on upbeat earnings, strong retail sales

The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes hit record highs on Thursday, as upbeat earnings reports from companies including Bank of America and BlackRock as well as a strong rebound in March retail sales bolstered hopes of a broader economic rebound...

It starts from workplace: Hydari on how career informs her track in 'Ajeeb Daastaans'

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari says there are films where one is associated with a particular profession just for the sake of it but that was not the case in the Neeraj Ghaywan-directed segment of Ajeeb Daastaans. Titled Geeli Pucchi, the story rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021