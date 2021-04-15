WB polls: EC issues notice to BJP's Sayanatan Basu for inflammatory remark

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sayantan Basu for delivering an inflammatory statement, which is "an open threat to Bengal and its people". The EC asked Basu to explain his stand regarding his statement within 24 hours, failing which the Commission "shall take a decision without further reference to you".

According to the quote attached in EC's statement, Basu said: "... I, Sayanatan Basu, am here to tell you that don't try to play too much. We will play the game of Sitalkuchi. They killed 18 year old Ananda Barman, a first time voter, in the morning. He was the brother of the BJP's Shakti Pramukh. We did not have to wait for long... (barely audible) Four of them were known the way to heaven. There was a dialogue in the film 'Sholey' you know - if you kill one we will kill four of you. Sitalkuchi witnessed it - if you kill one we will kill four of you." The EC said that Basu's statement has been found "in violation of the clauses (1) and (4) of Part I of 'General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates', and the provisions under Section 123 (3A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Sections 153 (A) (1) (a) of Indian Penal Code".

The fifth phase of the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections will take place on April 17. The high-decibel campaigning for the fifth of the eight phases of the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic continued to rage on.

A violent incident in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar district occurred during the fourth phase polls, where four people were killed after security personnel opened fire. The EC had earlier banned BJP candidate Rahul Sinha for 48 hours on Tuesday for his remarks on the Sitalkuchi violence, along with issuing a notice to party's state president Dilip Ghosh. (ANI)

