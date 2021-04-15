Left Menu

MP sees 79 pc increase in weekly COVID-19 cases in last 2 weeks

Madhya Pradesh has seen a nearly 79 per cent increase in new weekly COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday, pointing out that 44 districts in the state crossed their reported highest cases in the last 30 days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:34 IST
MP sees 79 pc increase in weekly COVID-19 cases in last 2 weeks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh has seen a nearly 79 per cent increase in new weekly COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday, pointing out that 44 districts in the state crossed their reported highest cases in the last 30 days. According to a release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla along with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of COVID19 in the state and further pointed out that Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Khandwa are the most affected districts.

"In MP, in contrast to the week 7th-13thApril 2021 in the week of 17th-23rd March 2021, RT-PCR tests have increased to 73 per cent (from 67 per cent) while the Antigen tests has decreased to 25 per cent (from 31 per cent). Issues related to adequate availability of N95 Masks, PPE Kits, HCQ tablets availability, ventilator allocation, etc were also discussed," read the release. In the meeting, state authorities were asked to curb the non-essential movement of large groups of people and social gatherings that could turn into super spreader events with an aim to prevent surge in cases and prevent mortality.

The Union Health Secretary urged to actively explore the possibility of also using hospitals belonging to organizations of the Union Government like the Railways, Labour (ESI), SAIL, Coal India etc, to augment the existing hospital infrastructure of the State. "All final year MBBS and nursing students along with interns and junior residents can be drafted by following the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry in this regard," Bhushan said, adding that State health authorities were asked to ensure rational utilisation of oxygen in hospitals in accordance with the guidelines for Rational Use of Oxygen.

A strategy for tackling the recent surge was highlighted, that included - increase testing with a minimum of 70 per cent RT-PCR tests, tracing, Containment, surveillance to suppress spread, subsequent testing and follow-up of close contacts, delineation of Containment Zones as per proper mapping of clusters of cases and their contacts. The State was advised to follow the protocol of clinical care, treatment and support, for home facility care, increase the number of isolation beds, oxygen beds, ventilators/ICU beds, ambulance fleet as per requirement, plan for adequate oxygen supply and focus on mortality reduction by early identification and complying to treatment protocols.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 49,551 active cases in Madhya Pradesh. So far, 3,09,489 recoveries and 4,312 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files chargesheet against 18 accused in 2019 Saraikela Kharsawan case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 18 accused in connection with killing of five police personnel by CPIMaoists in Jharkhands Saraikela Kharsawan district in 2019. The case pertains to deadly atta...

'Life has come to a halt' say Mumbai's famous lunchmen as coronavirus wrecks trade

The famed Dabbawalas or lunchbox delivery men of Mumbai who used to deliver 200,000 lunches by bicycle every day, say a loss of customers due to the coronavirus pandemic has destroyed their income and driven them to the brink of survival. T...

PIL in HC to curb begging by children at traffic signals

A PIL in the Delhi High Court has sought directions to the Centre and AAP government to curb child begging and prevent employing children as labour at traffic signals to sell various products.The petition by a lawyer has also sought directi...

Prepare plan to ensure there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections: Delhi CM to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked officials to prepare a plan to ensure that there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections in Delhi and directed hospitals to provide real-time data related to COVID-19 beds on its application....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021