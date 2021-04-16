Left Menu

AAP demands account of money collected in Punjab CM COVID Relief Fund

Amarinder Singh should give an account of the money collected in the Covid relief fund, Mann said in a statement here.It has been more than a year since COVID-19 came to the country and even the first wave of the pandemic has passed but the state government hospitals do not have an adequate number of ventilators yet, he claimed.He further said, To counter the second wave properly, the number of beds in hospitals has also not been increased yet.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:55 IST
AAP demands account of money collected in Punjab CM COVID Relief Fund

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday demanded that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh give an account of the money collected in the Punjab CM Covid Relief Fund.

AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann also sought details of where the funds had been spent so far.

The Punjab Chief Minister Covid Relief Fund was set up by the state government in March last year for the welfare of people in distress due to the coronavirus pandemic.

''The money of the public cannot be kept secret. Amarinder Singh should give an account of the money collected in the Covid relief fund,'' Mann said in a statement here.

It has been more than a year since COVID-19 came to the country and even the first wave of the pandemic has passed but the state government hospitals do not have an adequate number of ventilators yet, he claimed.

He further said, ''To counter the second wave properly, the number of beds in hospitals has also not been increased yet. When the government has not done anything, the question arises that what did it do with the crores of rupees collected in the name of Covid relief fund.'' Mann said the number of COVID-19 patients and the mortality rate in the state have been rising but Singh is busy promoting himself in the name of disease rather than improving the health facilities.

He also alleged that the state government was under-reporting deaths.

''Hundreds of people are dying every day due to the lack of treatment but the names of all those people are not being included in the government records. The number of people dying due to the pandemic is many times higher than what the government is reporting,'' he claimed.

On Thursday, Punjab's COVID-19 tally surged to 2,86,816 with a record daily high of 4,333 fresh cases, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll climbed to 7,722 with 51 more fatalities, the bulletin stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on bank earnings boost

The SP 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday after Morgan Stanley wrapped up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks with a profit surge, while optimism about a solid economic rebound put the main indexes on course for weekl...

COVID-19: Give RT-PCR test reports immediately, Bombay HC tells labs

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has said that laboratories must send RT-PCR tests to people on Whatsapp or as hard copies immediately, the order coming after an intervenor said people were facing difficulty getting their reports a...

Mindtree Q4 net profit climbs 54% to Rs 317.3 cr, confident of double-digit growth in FY22

IT firm Mindtree on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose by 53.9 per cent to Rs 317.3 crore in the March quarter on the back of strong operational efficiency, and expressed confidence in logging double-digit growth in FY22.The Benga...

Karan Johar's Dharma productions replaces Kartik Aaryan in 'Dostana 2

Karan Johars Dharma productions on Friday announced that they will be recasting Dostana 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, due to professional circumstances.Without taking any names, the production house issued a statement about replacement in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021