PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:31 IST
Nitish chairs high-level meeting on COVID ahead of Saturday all-party meet

A day before an all-party meeting over COVID situation in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high level meeting here Friday discussing steps taken so far to check spread of the virus and also availability of oxygen cylinder for coronavirus patients.

Emering from the meeting, Kumar refused to divulge details of the deliberations, saying everything will be discussed at all-party meeting which will be chaired by Governor Phagu Chauhan on April 17.

''We will brief about steps taken till now to check the spread of infections and will listen to point of views of others,'' he told reporters.

The chief minister said after talks with political parties, a district level meeting will be held the next day and more suitable measures will be taken to put a break on surge of coronavirus in Bihar like other parts of the country in the wake of its second wave.

The meeting called by the Governor will be held in virtual mode.

Friday meeting on coronavirus scenario in Bihar was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers-Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi-besides Health minister Mangal Pandey, his cabinet colleague in Education department Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Principal Secretary Health Pratyaya Amrit among others.

Asked if Bihar was contemplating imposition of lockdown or night curfew in the backdrop of substantial increase in infections, the chief minister did not give any direct answer and said things would be discussed at Saturday meeting.

He said its true that coronavirus cases are rising with every passing day in the state and the government would initiate more steps based on the outcome of all-party meeting and views emerging from districts.

