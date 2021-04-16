Left Menu

Russian protesters' email addresses leaked online, Navalny team says

Last month, Navalny's allies launched a political campaign with its own "Free Navalny" website and said they would announce a date for a new nationwide street protest once more than 500,000 people had registered online to attend. Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said the email addresses of people who had registered to take part had appeared on the internet.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:53 IST
Russian protesters' email addresses leaked online, Navalny team says

The email addresses of participants in what allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have said would be the biggest street protest in modern Russian history have been leaked online, the director of Navalny's foundation said on Friday. Navalny, 44, was jailed last month for two and a half years on charges he called fabricated. He was arrested when he returned to Russia from Germany in January where he had been recovering from what doctors said was a nerve agent poisoning.

His arrest and jailing prompted his supporters to stage three protests during the winter despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, Navalny's allies launched a political campaign with its own "Free Navalny" website and said they would announce a date for a new nationwide street protest once more than 500,000 people had registered online to attend.

Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said the email addresses of people who had registered to take part had appeared on the internet. He said the database contained nothing more than email addresses, with no names or other identifying features of its users. "The worst thing these hackers could do is send you a nasty email that will most likely end up in your spam folder," Zhdanov said.

More than 440,000 people have registered to take part in the protest. Navalny has organised nationwide anti-Kremlin street protests and carved out a following online with investigations alleging corruption by senior Russian officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US keeps 11 countries including India, China, Japan in currency practices monitoring list

The United States on Friday placed 11 countries, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Italy in the currency practices monitoring list.Other countries named by the Department of Treasury in its quarterly report to Congress...

COLUMN-CO2 emission limits and economic development: Kemp

For policymakers in North America and Western Europe, energy policy is often viewed exclusively through the lens of climate change, which takes priority over everything else.But for their counterparts in developing countries, where energy i...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours NATION DEL84 POLLS-LD-EC-SEIZURE Cash, liquor bribe to voters in 5 assembly polls at record high of Rs 1,000 crore EC New Delhi The seizure of illegal inducements to voters, such as liquor and cas...

White House says expects Biden and Suga to discuss Fukushima nuclear issue

The White House said on Friday it understands the careful considerations Japan is weighing as it decides whether to go ahead with hosting the Olympics in Tokyo this year.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said she expected U.S. Presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021