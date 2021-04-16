Left Menu

COVID-19 surge: Uttarakhand bans entry of outsiders into secretariat

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:10 IST
COVID-19 surge: Uttarakhand bans entry of outsiders into secretariat

The Uttarakhand government on Friday banned the entry of outsiders into the state secretariat here in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

It also asked officials to allow in only a limited number of people at a time, according to an official order.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash said only secretariat officials and employees, state and Union ministers, MPs and MLAs will be allowed to enter the secretariat. There will be a complete ban on the entry of outsiders into the secretariat till further orders.

The order directed authorities to limit the number of people attending meetings at the secretariat and submit the list of attendees one day in advance to the chief security officer of the secretariat.

Uttarakhand recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 2,402 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US keeps 11 countries including India, China, Japan in currency practices monitoring list

The United States on Friday placed 11 countries, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Italy in the currency practices monitoring list.Other countries named by the Department of Treasury in its quarterly report to Congress...

COLUMN-CO2 emission limits and economic development: Kemp

For policymakers in North America and Western Europe, energy policy is often viewed exclusively through the lens of climate change, which takes priority over everything else.But for their counterparts in developing countries, where energy i...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours NATION DEL84 POLLS-LD-EC-SEIZURE Cash, liquor bribe to voters in 5 assembly polls at record high of Rs 1,000 crore EC New Delhi The seizure of illegal inducements to voters, such as liquor and cas...

White House says expects Biden and Suga to discuss Fukushima nuclear issue

The White House said on Friday it understands the careful considerations Japan is weighing as it decides whether to go ahead with hosting the Olympics in Tokyo this year.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said she expected U.S. Presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021