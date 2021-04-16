COVID-19 surge: Uttarakhand bans entry of outsiders into secretariat

The Uttarakhand government on Friday banned the entry of outsiders into the state secretariat here in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

It also asked officials to allow in only a limited number of people at a time, according to an official order.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash said only secretariat officials and employees, state and Union ministers, MPs and MLAs will be allowed to enter the secretariat. There will be a complete ban on the entry of outsiders into the secretariat till further orders.

The order directed authorities to limit the number of people attending meetings at the secretariat and submit the list of attendees one day in advance to the chief security officer of the secretariat.

Uttarakhand recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 2,402 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

