Maha govt trying its best to tackle outbreak: Dy CM

The Maharashtra government is trying its best to tackle the severe spike in COVID-19 cases but it was not possible for anyone to give an absolute assurance that no patient would die, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar aaid on Friday.

Talking to reporters after chairing a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation here, he said the issue of beds, oxygen, Remdesivir injections, a key medicine in the treatment of the infection, were discussed.

''We are trying our best to serve the people. No government or leader would think of losing any of its citizens. However, no one assure error free support,'' the deputy CM said when asked whether his government could promise that no one would fall prey to shortage of beds or medicines.

He said not every patient required Remdesivir but private hospitals were asking relatives of patients to get vials of this medicine, which is not correct.

Speaking about the Pandharpur-Mangalvedha, Assembly bypoll, Pawar said several states were witnessing polls amid the outbreak.

