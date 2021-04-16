Left Menu

Maha govt trying its best to tackle outbreak: Dy CM

The Maharashtra government is trying its best to tackle the severe spike in COVID-19 cases but it was not possible for anyone to give an absolute assurance that no patient would die, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar aaid on Friday.Talking to reporters after chairing a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation here, he said the issue of beds, oxygen, Remdesivir injections, a key medicine in the treatment of the infection, were discussed.We are trying our best to serve the people.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:31 IST
Maha govt trying its best to tackle outbreak: Dy CM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Maharashtra government is trying its best to tackle the severe spike in COVID-19 cases but it was not possible for anyone to give an absolute assurance that no patient would die, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar aaid on Friday.

Talking to reporters after chairing a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation here, he said the issue of beds, oxygen, Remdesivir injections, a key medicine in the treatment of the infection, were discussed.

''We are trying our best to serve the people. No government or leader would think of losing any of its citizens. However, no one assure error free support,'' the deputy CM said when asked whether his government could promise that no one would fall prey to shortage of beds or medicines.

He said not every patient required Remdesivir but private hospitals were asking relatives of patients to get vials of this medicine, which is not correct.

Speaking about the Pandharpur-Mangalvedha, Assembly bypoll, Pawar said several states were witnessing polls amid the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata says Bengal elections are for safeguarding dignity of women, Matua community

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asserted that the ongoing assembly elections in the state were to safeguard to dignity and respect of women and the Matua community. Addressing a public gathering in Nadia, she urged vote...

US keeps 11 countries including India, China, Japan in currency practices monitoring list

The United States on Friday placed 11 countries, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Italy in the currency practices monitoring list.Other countries named by the Department of Treasury in its quarterly report to Congress...

COLUMN-CO2 emission limits and economic development: Kemp

For policymakers in North America and Western Europe, energy policy is often viewed exclusively through the lens of climate change, which takes priority over everything else.But for their counterparts in developing countries, where energy i...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours NATION DEL84 POLLS-LD-EC-SEIZURE Cash, liquor bribe to voters in 5 assembly polls at record high of Rs 1,000 crore EC New Delhi The seizure of illegal inducements to voters, such as liquor and cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021