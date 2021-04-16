Left Menu

Nitish chairs high-level meeting on COVID ahead of Saturday all-party meet

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:47 IST
File Photo Image Credit: IANS

A day before an all-party meeting called by the Governor on COVID situation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Friday held a high-level meeting to discuss the steps taken so far to check the spread of the disease and availability of oxygen for critically ill patients.

Emerging from the meeting, Kumar refused to divulge details of the deliberations, saying everything will be discussed at all-party meeting which will be chaired by Governor Phagu Chauhan on April 17.

''We will brief about steps taken till now to check the spread of infections and will listen to points of view of others,'' he told reporters.

The chief minister said after talks with political parties, a district level meeting will be held the next day and more suitable measures will be taken to put a brake on the surge of coronavirus in Bihar like other parts of the country in the wake of its second wave.

The meeting called by the Governor will be held in virtual mode.

Friday meeting on coronavirus scenario in Bihar was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers-Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi-besides Health minister Mangal Pandey, his cabinet colleague in Education department Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Principal Secretary Health Pratyaya Amrit among others.

Asked if Bihar was contemplating imposition of lockdown or night curfew in the backdrop of substantial increase in infections, the chief minister did not give any direct answer and said things would be discussed at Saturday meeting.

He said its true that coronavirus cases are rising with every passing day in the state and the government would initiate more steps based on the outcome of all-party meeting and views emerging from districts.

