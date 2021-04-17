Biden calls gun deaths 'national embarrassment,' says Congress should act

President Joe Biden on Friday said U.S. firearms deaths are a "national embarrassment" following a shooting in Indianapolis that killed eight people, and called on Congress to ban military-style "assault" firearms.

"This has to end. It's a national embarrassment," Biden said at a White House press conference alongside Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)