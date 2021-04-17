Left Menu

Castro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms he's retiring

Castro himself became acting president when Fidel fell ill in 2006 and later in 2011 party leader, launching a raft of social and economic reforms to open up one of the world's last Communist-run countries that later stalled. On Friday, he hailed Diaz-Canel as one of the new generation of leaders that was picking up where he left off.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 04:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 04:21 IST
Castro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms he's retiring

Raul Castro confirmed he was handing over the leadership of the Cuban Communist Party to a younger generation at its congress that kicked off on Friday, ending six decades of rule by himself and older brother Fidel. In a speech opening the four-day event, Castro, 89, said the new leadership would be party loyalists with decades of experience working their way up the ranks and were "full of passion and anti-imperialist spirit."

Castro had said at the previous party congress in 2016 it would be the last one led by the "historic generation" who fought in the Sierra Maestra to topple a U.S.-backed dictator in the 1959 leftist revolution. He already handed over the presidency in 2018 to protege Miguel Diaz-Canel, 60, who ran the party in two provinces before joining the national government.

The new generation of leaders, which did not forge itself through rebellion, has no easy task. The transition comes as Cuba faces the worst economic crisis since the collapse of former benefactor the Soviet Union, while there are signs of growing frustration, especially among younger Cubans. "I believe fervently in the strength and exemplary nature and comprehension of my compatriots, and as long as I live I will be ready with my foot in the stirrups to defend the fatherland, the revolution and socialism," Castro told hundreds of party delegates gathered at a convention center in Havana.

The congress, the party's most important meeting, held every five years to review policy and fix leadership, is a closed-door event but excerpts are being broadcast on state television. Castro himself became acting president when Fidel fell ill in 2006 and later in 2011 party leader, launching a raft of social and economic reforms to open up one of the world's last Communist-run countries that later stalled.

On Friday, he hailed Diaz-Canel as one of the new generation of leaders that was picking up where he left off. Castro's olive green military fatigues contrasted with the civil get-up of his protege, who is widely expected to succeed him as party first secretary, the most powerful position in Cuba's one-party system.

Older Cubans said they would miss having a Castro at the helm, although most acknowledged it was time to pass on the baton. "It's another stage," said Maria del Carmen Jimenez, a 72-year old retired nurse, "but without a double we will miss him."

Castro denounced renewed U.S. hostility under former President Donald Trump. Incumbent President Joe Biden has vowed to roll back some of Trump's sanctions, although the White House said on Friday a shift in Cuba policy was not among his top foreign policy priorities. Castro said Cuba was ready for a "new type of relationship with the United States without ... Cuba having to renounce the principles of the revolution and socialism."

PRESSURE TO REFORM Cuba's new leaders face pressure to speed up reform, particularly economic change, which is foremost on citizens' minds, especially younger Cubans who have known only crisis, analysts say.

A tightening of the decades-old U.S. trade embargo and the coronavirus pandemic have exacerbated a liquidity crisis in Cuba's ailing centrally planned economy. Shortages of even basic goods mean Cubans spend hours lining up to buy groceries. And Havana has dollarized parts of the economy, leaving those who do not receive remittances from family abroad or did not earn hard currency from tourism struggling to get by. That has eaten away at equality, a pillar of the party's legitimacy.

Since the expansion of internet access in recent years, Cubans are increasingly using social media as a platform to express criticism, while online non-state media are challenging the state monopoly of mass media. Tight control of public spaces by the authorities means protests are still relatively rare and small-scale, but they are on the increase nationwide on issues as varied as excessive red tape to curbs on civil liberties.

Castro said on Friday it was important to pursue reform with greater "dynamism", denouncing - as he has in the past - "inertia, conformism, the lack of initiative" in state companies. The government has resumed a set of economic reforms the party agreed on at its 2011 congress in recent months, in particular eradicating Cuba's dual currency, multiple exchange rate system in January. Yet Castro said reforms fomenting the non-state sector should not go beyond certain limits that would lead to the "very destruction of socialism and the end of national sovereignty."

Party militants like Rogelio Machado, a mathematics teacher, say they were confident the new generation was up to walking that tightrope. "Our country need changes and the new generation is more scientifically prepared to continue the path of socialism," he said.

But government critics like "artivist" Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, whom Havana accuses of being part of a U.S.-backed soft coup attempt, say the death knell is sounding for the revolution. "Raul is passing over the power to someone with little charisma and who does not have much popular support," he said while staging his latest performance against the government, in which he sits in a garrote for the four days of the congress. "This takes us one step closer to democracy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suga says Japan will speak up on rights, but stable relations with China needed

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said after a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that Japan will say what is needed to be said to China and speak up on human rights, but also stressed the need to establish a stable, constr...

Castro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms he's retiring

Raul Castro confirmed he was handing over the leadership of the Cuban Communist Party to a younger generation at its congress that kicked off on Friday, ending six decades of rule by himself and older brother Fidel. In a speech opening the ...

Conservative U.S. House Republicans to form 'America First' caucus

Conservative House of Representatives Republicans plan to form an America First caucus to promote the policies of ex-President Donald Trump and said on Friday the group would soon release a policy platform. The platform promotes a common re...

Biden says Iranian enrichment to 60% unhelpful, but glad about talks

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called Irans enrichment of uranium to 60 purity unhelpful but said he is pleased Tehran is still in indirect talks with Washington about both countries resuming compliance with the 2015 Iranian nuclear dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021