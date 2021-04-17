Left Menu

Re-polling underway at booth no 92 in TN's Velachery constituency

Re-polling commenced today at booth number 92 in Tamil Nadu's Velachery assembly constituency on the basis of a report submitted earlier by returning officers and observers.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-04-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 09:26 IST
Re-polling underway at booth no 92 in TN's Velachery constituency
Re-polling underway at booth no 92 in Velachery constituency on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Re-polling commenced today at booth number 92 in Tamil Nadu's Velachery assembly constituency on the basis of a report submitted earlier by returning officers and observers. The Election Commission had ordered repoll in a booth under the Velachery Assembly segment here on April 13, after two men were found carrying EVMs/VVPAT machine on a two-wheeler on April 6.

The EC had in a communication with the returning officer of the constituency, 'declared under Sections 58 (1) (b) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on April 6, 2021 at polling (station) no 92 of 26 - Velachery Assembly to be void.' As per the communication, the EC had said it 'appoints' April 17 as the date for repoll, adding, it will be held from 7 am to 7 pm in the said booth.

The commission had in the communication also directed deploying adequate security to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of repoll and directed that wide publicity should be given in the polling areas concerned. The Congress and AIADMK are facing off in the city segment, with the Makkal Needhi Maiam also in fray.

Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly were held on April 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The 129th Canton Fair Promotes Chinese Agricultural Supplies Online to Global Businesses

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2021 PRNewswire -- The 129th China Import and Export Fair Canton Fair is showcasing more than 20,000 food and agricultural products from 707 industry exhibitors online. Ranging from candies, snack food, tea, wine...

COVID-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals to people to follow weekend curfew

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the people to follow the weekend curfew in the national capital. Amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed a weekend curfew 10 pm on F...

Foreign news schedule for Satuday, Apr 17

- Four Sikhs among those killed in Indianapolis FedEx shooting.- US, Japan pledge to strengthen Quad to build free, open, accessible, diverse and thriving Indo-Pacific.-Stories related to Prince Philips funeral in UK.-Era ends as Raul Castr...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.World champion Colemans ban reduced but he still misses OlympicsWorld 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021