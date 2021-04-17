West Bengal polls: 36.02 pc voter turnout till 11.30 am in Phase-V

Left Menu

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 36.02 percent till 11.30 am across 45 constituencies in six districts during the fifth phase of the state Assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC).

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-04-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 12:04 IST
Visuals of polling in Purba Bardhaman (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Voting for the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly polls began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security.

The highest polling percentage till 11:30 am has been observed in the Jamalpur constituency in the Purba Bardhaman district with 44.21 percent. Meanwhile, the lowest voter turnout has been witnessed at the Kamarhati constituency with 19 percent. Police Commissioner Ajoy Nanda visited various polling booths in the Kamarhati Assembly constituency in the North 24 Paraganas district. "Elections are underway peacefully. We are ensuring free and fair elections," Nanda told reporters.

ITBP personnel has been seen assisting senior citizens and physically challenged voters to reach polling stations in Ranaghat. Polling is underway in a total of 45 constituencies covering the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman in the fifth phase. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women are in the fray in Phase-V.

There are 15,789 polling stations designated for this phase. The security for this phase has been beefed up with the deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces for ensuring a peaceful election. The voting for the sixth phase will be held on April 22.

