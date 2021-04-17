Left Menu

Kamal Nath urges voters for honest politics in Damoh by-poll

As soon the polling for the Damoh assembly by-poll started in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, Congress leader Kamal Nath urged voters to vote for the politics of honesty and the future of Damoh.

ANI | Indore ( Indore) | Updated: 17-04-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 13:31 IST
Kamal Nath urges voters for honest politics in Damoh by-poll
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indore ( Indore) [India], April 17 ( ANI): As soon the polling for the Damoh assembly by-poll started in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, Congress leader Kamal Nath urged voters to vote for the politics of honesty and the future of Damoh. "Prayers to Damoh's public: In the midst of the corona epidemic, this election is a fallout imposed on all of you. This election will decide what kind of politics Damoh wants in the future. You want the pure politics of honesty, or you want the politics of the deal," the former chief minister of the state tweeted.

The seat of Damoh fell vacant after Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi resigned and defected to the BJP in October 2020. The BJP has now fielded Lodhi against Congress candidate Ajay Tandon.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates: Are typical horror spoofs making a comeback?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian security service briefly detains Ukrainian diplomat

Russias FSB security service briefly detained a Ukrainian diplomat in St Petersburg, Ukraines foreign ministry said on Saturday, in the latest flare-up of tensions between the neighbouring countries.Interfax news agency earlier reported the...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar junta chief to attend ASEAN summit on first foreign trip since coup

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia on April 24, a Thai foreign ministry spokesman said on Saturday, for his first known foreign trip since he staged a Feb. 1 coup. M...

Sports News Roundup: Nats top D-backs 1-0 on walk-off homer; Bruins' Jeremy Swayman shuts out Isles and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup Nats top D-backs 1-0 on walk-off homerKyle Schwarber homered in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the host Washington Nationals a 1-0, walk-off win over the Arizona Diamo...

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

After thirteen months, The Witcher Season 2 has finally wrapped its filming, confirmed the star Henry Cavill. Since some postproduction work is left, it is likely to release within few months. Viewers would be glad to know that the creators...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021