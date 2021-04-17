Left Menu

West Bengal polls: 54.67 pc voter turnout till 1.30 pm in Phase-V

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 54.67 per cent till 1.30 pm across 45 constituencies in six districts during the fifth phase of the state Assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC).

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-04-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 14:02 IST
Visuals of a polling booth in Dakshineswar (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 54.67 per cent till 1.30 pm across 45 constituencies in six districts during the fifth phase of the state Assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC). Voting for the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly polls began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security.

The highest voter turnout till 1.30 pm was observed at the Deganga Assembly constituency in the North 24 Parganas district with 65.90 per cent. Meanwhile, the lowest turnout was witnessed at the Kamarhati Assembly constituency with 26 per cent. Meanwhile, there has been a minor scuffle between BJP and TMC supporters at Bidhannagar.

"Two of our people were injured in stone-pelting by BJP supporters at booth numbers 265 and 272. We have informed the election observer and police. The situation is normal now," TMC candidate from Bidhannagar Assembly constituency Sujit Bose told ANI. Polling is underway in a total of 45 constituencies covering the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman in the fifth phase. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women are in the fray in Phase-V.

There are 15,789 polling stations designated for this phase. The security for this phase has been beefed up with the deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces for ensuring a peaceful election. The voting for the sixth phase will be held on April 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

