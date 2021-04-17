Hospitals turning away COVID patients despite bed availability will face action:Sisodia
Hospitals giving wrong information or turning away COVID-19 patients despite beds being available will face action, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister of the Delhi government for COVID-19, said no patient should be denied treatment. Hospitals turning away patients despite availability of beds or giving wrong information about beds will face action.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 16:24 IST
Hospitals giving wrong information or turning away COVID-19 patients despite beds being available will face action, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.
Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister of the Delhi government for COVID-19, said no patient should be denied treatment. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the COVID-19 situation along with Sisodia, Health minister Satyendar Jain and top officials.
''Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal reviewed the Covid Management System. Hospitals turning away patients despite availability of beds or giving wrong information about beds will face action. No patient should be denied treatment,'' Sisodia tweeted after the meeting.
Delhi government is ramping up availability of beds for COVID-19 patients and recently urged the Centre to do so at hospitals run by it in the national capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Closed throughout 2020-21 due to COVID, bird flu, Delhi zoo sees animal deaths fall to 3-year low
Two people wanted in over 60 cases arrested after brief encounter in Delhi
My game has improved a lot since I last played for Delhi: Billings
Body of Delhi Police constable's wife found hanging at home, kids unconscious in bathroom
IndiGo launches door-to-door baggage transfer service in Delhi, Hyderabad