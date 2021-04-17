Uttarakhand: 37.77 pc voter turnout till 3 pm in bypoll to Salt assembly seat

A voter turnout of 37.77 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Saturday in the bypoll to the Salt assembly seat in Uttarakhand, an official said. Polling for the seat began at 7 am and will go on till 5 pm.

As per data collected till 3 pm from 131 polling booths, a total of 37.77 per cent of voters have exercised their franchise, Almora District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria said. COVID-19 guidelines were followed with the thermal screening of voters before they were allowed to enter polling booths, he said The bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA from the seat Surendra Singh Jeena due to COVID-19 in November last year. The BJP has fielded his elder brother Mahesh Jeena from the seat against Congress' Ganga Pancholi. There are 95,241 voters in the Salt assembly constituency, out of which 48,682 are male and 46,559 female.

