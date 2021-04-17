Left Menu

'Humility, clear vaccine strategy, income support' needed to contain COVID damage: Rahul Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 21:25 IST
'Humility, clear vaccine strategy, income support' needed to contain COVID damage: Rahul Gandhi

As the country reeled from a fierce COVID-19 wave, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the government's ''arrogance and suppression of truth is killing people''.

He suggested that a clear vaccine strategy and income support are needed to contain the damage due to the virus.

''We need humility, a clear vaccine strategy, and income support to contain this virus and related damage.

''GOI's mix of arrogance and suppression of the truth is killing lakhs of people,'' he said in a tweet.

In a video attached to the tweet, he hit out a what he called the ''constant declaration of victory'' and a ''sense of arrogance'' on the part of the government with its claim that ''we have done it''.

''It is the nature of this government, the way of their action, that is causing this problem,'' he alleged.

The former Congress chief alleged that the government ''has taken off all our warning systems and shut them down.'' ''And, we are in the middle of the ocean and a storm. And, now the ship has no idea where to go,'' he said on the situation arising out of the pandemic.

In another tweet, he also accused the prime minister of being responsible for the current COVID situation in the country.

A record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities have pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll due to the viral disease to 1,75,649, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 16-lakh mark, the ministry's data updated at 8 AM showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Won't end protest against farm laws: BKU leader

Farmers can sacrifice their lives but will not end the protest against the farm laws, said BKU national president Naresh Tikait while accusing the Centre of extending a stepmotherly treatment to them.Addressing a monthly mahapanchayat at th...

France reports daily decline in COVID-19 patients in intensive care

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France has fallen and the figure for patients in hospital has also dropped, the health ministry said on Saturday, in a sign pressure on the medical system is easing.Health minist...

Bypolls held for two Lok Sabha, 12 assembly seats

Bypolls were held for two parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and 12 assembly seats spread across 10 states on Saturday.The by-election in Pipili assembly seat in Odisha was adjourned following the death of Congress...

PM Modi chairs meeting on COVID-19, calls for ramping up vaccine production, availability of hospital beds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the COVID-19 in view of rising cases and stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment. He said that all necessary meas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021