Left Menu

On foreign policy decisions, Biden faces drag of pragmatism

President Joe Biden this past week found himself in search of a foreign policy sweet spot somewhere between pulling a screeching U-turn on four years of Trumpism and cautiously approaching the world as it is.In recent days, Biden has piled new sanctions on Russia, announced he would withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan in less than five months and backed away from a campaign promise to sharply raise refugee admission caps.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:35 IST
On foreign policy decisions, Biden faces drag of pragmatism

President Joe Biden this past week found himself in search of a foreign policy sweet spot: somewhere between pulling a screeching U-turn on four years of Trumpism and cautiously approaching the world as it is.

In recent days, Biden has piled new sanctions on Russia, announced he would withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan in less than five months and backed away from a campaign promise to sharply raise refugee admission caps. “You know, we'll be much more formidable to our adversaries and competitors over the long term if we fight the battles for the next 20 years, not the last 20,” Biden said in an explanation of his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan that also summed up his topline foreign policy hopes. Yet, as this past week has shown, Biden is finding that when it comes to the painstaking process of statecraft, the drag of pragmatism can slow the sprint toward big-picture aspirations.

First there was Biden's announcement that he would end the “forever war” in Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the U.S. that triggered America's longest conflict. Biden, long a skeptic of the U.S. strategy in Afghanistan, is setting out to do what his last three predecessors vowed to accomplish but were never able to deliver. Biden campaigned on the promise to end the war — and former President Donald Trump set a May 1 deadline to do just that. In the end, though, Biden said he'll get Americans out, but he won't beat a “hasty” retreat under his predecessor's timeline. Instead, he called for a monthslong exit ramp even as Republicans — and a few Democrats — criticised the withdrawal as ill-advised.

Lisa Curtis, who served as National Security Council senior director for South and Central Asia in the Trump administration, said lost in Biden's desire to end the war this year is that the U.S. had effectively right-sized the American presence with roughly 2,500 troops.

It's not cheap, she noted, but it's a relatively modest cost to prevent Afghanistan from again becoming a terrorist safe haven.

It's been more than a year since an American service member has been killed in combat in Afghanistan. Curtis argued that with the relatively modest troop presence, the U.S. could maintain a crucial intelligence foothold in a dangerous part of the world, something that Biden's CIA director, William Burns, acknowledged could be diminished by the planned U.S. withdrawal.

Biden's push-pull calibrations were also evident this past week in his approach to Russia. The president levied new sanctions on Moscow for cyberattacks and interference in the 2020 election, expelling 10 Russian diplomats and targeting Moscow's ability to borrow money by prohibiting U.S. financial institutions from buying Russian bonds.

But Biden, who in February had declared an end to the days of the U.S. “rolling over” to Vladimir Putin, simultaneously suggested that he was getting tough on the Russian president and asserted that he wants a “stable, predictable” relationship with him. The president also suggested a summer summit with Putin.

Biden said he made clear to Putin during a phone call on Tuesday, two days before the sanctions were publicly announced, that he could have been much tougher on the Russians.

“I was clear with President Putin that we could have gone further, but I chose not to do so,” Biden said. “I chose to be proportionate.” The past week also brought new steps from Biden on refugee admissions that showed the administration's efforts to navigate the fraught politics of the issue. The president issued an emergency declaration stating that the limit of 15,000 refugee admissions set by Trump for this year “remains justified by humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest.” The move marked a dramatic departure from Biden's campaign promise to raise the refugee limit to 125,000 and then to at least 95,000 annually after that. It came as the Biden administration is struggling to deal with a sharp increase in unaccompanied young migrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras arriving at the border. After an avalanche of criticism from Democratic lawmakers, the White House within hours made a quick course correction on Friday. It said Biden next month would increase the historically low cap on refugees set by Trump — but probably not even to the 62,500 level that was in a plan submitted to Congress in February. The number actually admitted is expected to be closer to 15,000.

Before the Biden administration did its walk-back, Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump's hard-line immigration policies, cheered Biden's move in a tweet that laid bare the political ramifications of the issue.

“This reflects Team Biden's awareness that the border flood will cause record midterm losses (asterisk)if(asterisk) GOP keeps issue front & center,” Miller tweeted.

Biden over the years has displayed a willingness to cut against his party's grain at times on foreign policy matters. As vice president, he frequently found himself out of sync with some of President Barack Obama's foreign policy advisers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four members of Pune family die of COVID-19 in 15 days

Within two weeks, Arun Gaikwad, 47, saw his world being turned upside down as the raging coronavirus pandemic claimed the lives of four members of his family.Gaikwad, who works with the Indian Air Force, lost his wife Vaishali 43 her brothe...

Intensified patrolling by Delhi Police on first day of weekend curfew

The Delhi Police on Saturday intensified patrolling across the city on the first day of the weekend curfew imposed by the AAP government in view of spiraling coronavirus cases.Pickets have been placed across the city and security personnel ...

Won't end protest against farm laws: BKU leader

Farmers can sacrifice their lives but will not end the protest against the farm laws, said BKU national president Naresh Tikait while accusing the Centre of extending a stepmotherly treatment to them.Addressing a monthly mahapanchayat at th...

France reports daily decline in COVID-19 patients in intensive care

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France has fallen and the figure for patients in hospital has also dropped, the health ministry said on Saturday, in a sign pressure on the medical system is easing.Health minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021