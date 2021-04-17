Put PM's picture on death certificates of COVID-19 victims, says NCP leader

NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday said if the vaccination certificates carry Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo, then the death certificates of COVID-19 victims should also carry his image. Malik, minority affairs minister in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state blamed the prime minister for the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths across the country. ''If the prime minister wants to take credit for vaccination, then he should also take responsibility for COVID-19 deaths....if vaccination certificates carry the prime minister's photo, then the death certificates of COVID-19 victims should also carry his photo,'' the NCP leader said, speaking to reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)