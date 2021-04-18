Left Menu

DMK chief Stalin urges PM Modi to dispatch 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:46 IST
DMK chief Stalin urges PM Modi to dispatch 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to TN
DMK working President MK Stalin. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct officials to send 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses 'requisitioned' by the Tamil Nadu government immediately and ensure supplies commensurate with the state's population.

In view of the rapid increase in the number of people getting infected by COVID-19, 'universal vaccination' is the need of the hour to protect lives, the DMK chief said in a letter to the Prime Minister and appealed to him to 'take a policy decision swiftly,' over it.

Tamil Nadu would need more vaccine doses than allotted now to accomplish effective vaccinations, break the cycle of infection and flatten the curve, he said.

Now, there was a 'huge shortage of vaccines' across the state and there 'are news reports to suggest that the people who visit government hospitals for vaccination were returning for want of vaccine availability, Stalin, the leader of the opposition claimed.

Stalin requested Modi to intervene and direct the Ministry handling the matter ''to supply more number of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines to Tamil Nadu commensurate with the population of the state besides immediately sending 20 lakh vaccines (doses) as requisitioned by the state government.'' The Centre should allow states to independently procure drugs, vaccines and medical equipment as the pandemic affected states could not wait every time for the Centre's nod for 'each and everything,' he said.

Tamil Nadu had on Saturday reported 9,344 new COVID-19 cases pushing the caseload to 9,80,728.

To date, 'only 46.70 lakh people have been vaccinated out of which, 40.64 lakh were administered the first dose and 6.05 lakh the second dose, he said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls were held on April 6 and counting of votes is scheduled for May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Railways has 463 COVID isolation coaches across its network. They're available on demand from states: GM Ashutosh Gangal.

Northern Railways has 463 COVID isolation coaches across its network. Theyre available on demand from states GM Ashutosh Gangal....

Human-centric technologies need of the hour: CII Northern Region Chairman

With digitisation being the new mantra for growth and building resilient infrastructure, human-centric technologies are the need of the hour, Industry body CIIs Northern Region Chairman Abhimanyu Munjal has said.CII will do the advocacy wit...

PM Modi takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed COVID-19 situation in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi through video conferencing and directed the officials to provide all possible assistance to the public at the earliest. As per Pri...

Bed requirement for COVID-19 patients more than our capacity: Guj DyCM

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday admitted that the present requirement of beds and other healthcare facilities in the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases is more than the state administrations capacity.Patel, who handl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021