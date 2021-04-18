60.37% polling in bypolls to 3 assembly seats in Rajasthan

The by-elections to the three assembly seats in Rajasthan have registered a turnout of 60.37 per cent, an official said on Sunday.

The three constituencies recorded a lower turnout of 13 per cent than the 2018 assembly elections.

As many as 4,49,885 people out of 7.45 lakh voters exercised their franchise on Saturday to decide the fate of 27 candidates in the three seats, a State Election Commission spokesperson said.

Polling of 60.37 per cent was recorded in the three constituencies. The polling 56.60 per cent in Sahada (Bhilwara), 67.23 per cent in Rajsamand and 58.21 per cent in Sujangarh (Churu).

In the 2018 elections, a turnout of 73.56 per cent was recorded in Sahada, 70.68 per cent in Sujangarh and 76.59 per cent in Rajsamand.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Bypolls were held after the death of sitting legislators Bhanwarlal Meghwal from Sujangarh, Kailash Trivedi from Sahada and Kiran Maheshwari from Rajsamand.

Meghwal and Trivedi were Congress MLAs, while Maheshwari was a BJP lawmaker. Both parties have given tickets to their family members.

