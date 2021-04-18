Left Menu

Syria to hold presidential election, slammed by opposition, on May 26

Assad's family and his Baath party have ruled Syria for five decades with the help of the security forces and the army, where his Alawite minority dominate. This year is the 10th anniversary of a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters which triggered a civil war that has left much of Syria in ruins.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:14 IST
Syria to hold presidential election, slammed by opposition, on May 26
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Syria will hold a presidential election on May 26 that is virtually certain to return President Bashar al-Assad for a third term - an event that Washington and the opposition say is a farce designed to cement his autocratic rule. Assad's family and his Baath party have ruled Syria for five decades with the help of the security forces and the army, where his Alawite minority dominate.

This year is the 10th anniversary of a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters which triggered a civil war that has left much of Syria in ruins. The multi-sided conflict has sucked in world powers, killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more, but is now nearing its end with Assad, supported by Russian and Iranian allies, back in control of most of the country.

Nominations for the election close in 11 days' time. Candidates must have lived in Syria for the last 10 years, which prevents key opposition figures in exile from standing. "I call on Syrians to exercise their right to elect the president," parliamentary speaker Hammouda Sabbagh said after parliament announced the election date.

He said the poll would be a signal that Syria had successfully overcome its devastating conflict. The poll was dismissed by the mainstream Turkish-backed opposition alliance, whose forces control a swathe of territory in northwestern Syria where millions of civilians have fled to shelter from Assad's bombs.

"We consider Assad's parliament to have no legitimacy, and this is a theatrical farce and a desperate effort to reinvent this criminal regime," said Mustafa Sejari, a prominent opposition figure. Opposition and Western leaders have been demanding for a decade that Assad, whom they accuse of crimes against humanity, step down.

"These elections will neither be free nor fair. They will not legitimize the Assad regime," U.S envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council last month, on the 10th anniversary of the start of the pro-democracy protests. Assad's supporters say Washington and its Western allies are seeking to bring Assad down with the crippling sanctions they have imposed.

"Despite the expectations of Syria's enemies, the presidential ballot will go ahead," said Husam al-Deen Khalsi, a politician from Latakia province, a bastion of Assad's Alawite sect. "Our rulers have not followed Washington's or Israel's dictates." Assad came to power in 2000 after the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad, who became president in 1971 after a military coup the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt issues guidelines for gated residential complexes to set up COVID facilities

The Delhi government issued guidelines on Sunday for gated residential complexes to set up COVID facilities amid alarming surge in coronavirus cases.The Directorate General of Health Services also issued guidelines for the resident welfare ...

Goa sees record 11 COVID-19 deaths; 1.5L vaccine doses arrive

Goa witnessed 11 deaths from the coronavirus infection on Sunday, a record for fatalities in a 24-hour period in the coastal state, health officials said.Six of the deaths took place in Goa Medical College and Hospital, four in South Goa Di...

RCB race to 204/4 against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 204 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Sunday. Glenn Maxwell top-scored for RCB with 78 off 49 balls while Ab de Villiers remained unbeaten on 76 off 34 balls.Brief Scores Royal Chal...

Wall St Week Ahead-Tech retakes market lead as investors eye yields, earnings

U.S. technology and growth stocks have taken the markets reins in recent weeks, pausing a rotation into value shares as investors assess the trajectory of bond yields and upcoming earnings reports. Technology has been the top-performing SP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021