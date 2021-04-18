Left Menu

Very hard for U.S. to meet initial refugee goal this year, Blinken says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 19:37 IST
Very hard for U.S. to meet initial refugee goal this year, Blinken says
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

It will be "very hard" for President Joe Biden's administration to meet a previous goal that would have raised the cap to 62,500 refugee admissions this fiscal year, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a television interview broadcast on Sunday.

"It's going to be very hard to meet the 62,000 (goal) this fiscal year. But we're going to be revisiting this over the coming weeks," Blinken said on ABC's This Week news program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt initiates legal action against two hospitals for turning away COVID patients

The Delhi government on Sunday initiated legal action against two city hospitals for turning away COVID-19 patients, a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned them of strict action if found giving wrong information about availabilit...

Tamil Nadu daily COVID-19 tally breaches 10,000 mark, adds 10,723 fresh infections, 42 fatalities: Govt.

Tamil Nadu daily COVID-19 tally breaches 10,000 mark, adds 10,723 fresh infections, 42 fatalities Govt....

UP: Youth held on murder charge

A youth was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl in the Chaandpur police station area, an official said. Area SHO Devidayal Singh said the girl was raped by the youth around 4.30 pm on Friday. The girl...

Guj: Remdesivir firm's top executive held for black marketing

A top executive of a Daman-based pharmaceutical company and his aide have been arrested from Valsad district in Gujarat for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir drug, which is in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, police sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021