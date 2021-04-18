Very hard for U.S. to meet initial refugee goal this year, Blinken says

Very hard for U.S. to meet initial refugee goal this year, Blinken saysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 19:37 IST
It will be "very hard" for President Joe Biden's administration to meet a previous goal that would have raised the cap to 62,500 refugee admissions this fiscal year, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a television interview broadcast on Sunday.
"It's going to be very hard to meet the 62,000 (goal) this fiscal year. But we're going to be revisiting this over the coming weeks," Blinken said on ABC's This Week news program.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
