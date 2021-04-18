Left Menu

Ex-Assam CM Bhumidhar Barman dies at 91

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-04-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 20:21 IST
Ex-Assam CM Bhumidhar Barman dies at 91
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Assam chief minister Bhumidhar Barman died on Sunday evening at a private hospital in Guwahati after a prolonged illness, his family said.

He was 91.

Barman, a veteran Congress leader, was a two-time chief minister of the state.

His first term as the chief minister lasted from April 22 to May 14, 1996 when his predecessor Hiteswar Saikia died.

He was again made the chief minister in 2010 when then CM Tarun Gogoi had gone to Mumbai for his heart surgery.

Barman was a minister in both Hiteswar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi governments, holding important portfolios like Health, Education and Revenue, among others.

The seven-term MLA was first elected to the Assam Assembly in 1967, as per the official records.

He represented Borkhetry in the Nalbari district for four terms.

His son Diganta Barman contested from the seat in 2016 and lost. He was also the Congress candidate from the seat this time.

Barman was also the two-time MLA of Nalbari West, and once won the election from Dharmapur.

A doctor by profession, Barman had graduated from Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh in 1958.

He is survived by a son and a daughter. His wife predeceased him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 251 coronavirus deaths, 12,694 new cases

Italy reported 251 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 310 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged down to 12,694 from 15,370.Italy has registered 116,927 deaths linked to COVID-19, t...

Soccer-UEFA threaten to ban breakaway clubs from all competitions

European soccers governing body UEFA has warned clubs linked to a breakaway Super League that they face being banned from domestic and international competitions if they set up a rival to the Champions League.In a joint statement with Spani...

Link claiming to change Whatsapp in Pink is a virus, can hack mobile phone: Cyber experts

Cyber experts have warned users from falling into the prey of a virus link which claims to turn Whatsapp in pink colour and comes with new features.According to cyber security experts, clicking on the link claiming to be an official update ...

GMR, L&T, NHSRCL among 13 firms to show interest in Bijwasan railway station project

GMR, LT and NHSRCL are among the 13 firms that have shown interest in the redevelopment of a vacant land near the Bijwasan railway station in Delhi, the IRSDC said on Sunday.A total of 13 players participated in a pre-bid consultation condu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021