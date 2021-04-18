Left Menu

Ex-Assam CM Bhumidhar Barman dies at 91

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-04-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 22:27 IST
Ex-Assam CM Bhumidhar Barman dies at 91
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former Assam chief minister Bhumidhar Barman died on Sunday evening at a private hospital in Guwahati after a prolonged illness, his family said.

He was 91.

Barman, a veteran Congress leader, was a two-time chief minister of the state.

The Assam government declared three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Barman.

In a statement, the government said that his body will be cremated with full state honour.

Barman's first term as the chief minister lasted from April 22 to May 14, 1996 when his predecessor Hiteswar Saikia died.

He was again made the chief minister in 2010 when then CM Tarun Gogoi had gone to Mumbai for his heart surgery.

Barman was a minister in both Hiteswar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi governments, holding important portfolios like Health, Education and Revenue, among others.

Political leaders, including Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, condoled the death.

Mukhi described Barman as a veteran leader who contributed immensely to the development of the state, taking it to a great height.

''His death is a great loss and will create a void in the social and political spectrum of the state. Dr Barman, however, left behind a rich legacy of his works and contributions which will definitely be a source of inspiration for the posterity,'' the governor said.

The chief minister said the state has lost an experienced and capable politician with the death of Barman.

''He played an important role in the development journey of the state in his short tenure as the Chief Minister and also in the capacity of a cabinet minister and his demise would remain an irreparable loss to the society,'' Sonowal said.

Expressing condolence, the state Congress said that it would miss his vast repertoire of knowledge and guidance.

State Congress president Ripun Bora extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh, who is in charge of Assam, also expressed his condolences, describing Barman as a guiding light.

State BJP president Ranjit Kumar Dass prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal also condoled the former chief minister's death.

Barman, a seven-term MLA, was first elected to the Assam Assembly in 1967, as per the official records.

He represented Borkhetry in the Nalbari district for four terms.

His son Diganta Barman contested from the seat in 2016 and lost. He was also the Congress candidate from the seat this time.

Barman was also the two-time MLA of Nalbari West, and once won the election from Dharmapur.

A doctor by profession, Barman had graduated from Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh in 1958.

He is survived by a son and three daughters. His wife predeceased him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rise in COVID-19 cases: K'taka Health Minister underlines need for stringent measures

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday underlined the need for more stringent action in Bengaluru in view of rising coronavirus cases leading to speculations about lockdown in the coming days.There is a need for more stringent measu...

IPL 2021: SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty in Chennai

Former Sri Lankan spinner and Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan has undergone angioplasty here in Chennai.According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the bowling legend has had a stent fitted to unblock his artery. Mural...

Fight against coronavirus, not farmers: Samyukta Kisan Morcha to govt

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, on Sunday said the government should fight against the coronavirus and not with farmers and reiterated they will end the agitation only if their demands are met.It also urged the...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Verstappen wins at Imola but Hamilton stays ahead

Red Bulls Max Verstappen won a chaotic and crash-halted Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday with Lewis Hamilton second for Mercedes and retaining the lead in the championship by a single point. The win, by a commanding 22 seconds a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021