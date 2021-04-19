Left Menu

National security massively jeopardised by Centre's wasteful talks: Rahul Gandhi on disengagement talks with China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Central government for wasteful talks with China to discuss disengagement and said that the national security is massively jeopardized by them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 12:00 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Central government for wasteful talks with China to discuss disengagement and said that the national security is massively jeopardized by them. "Chinese occupation of Gogra-Hot Springs & Depsang plains is a direct threat to India's strategic interests including the Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) airstrip. National security massively jeopardized by GOI's wasteful talks. Our nation deserves better," tweeted the Congress MP.

India and China held the 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks in Ladakh last week. The two countries have been engaged in a military standoff for almost a year but disengaged from the most contentious Pangong lake area last month after extensive talks at both military and political levels.

The credit for the disengagement was given to all stakeholders by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane who also talked about the country benefitting from the inputs given by the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

