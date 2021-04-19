Kremlin rejects 'provocative' calls for pro-Navalny protests

The Kremlin said on Monday it did not accept what it called provocative calls for nationwide protests in support of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny, whose health has gravely deteriorated while on hunger strike in prison. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said unauthorized rallies in support of Navalny would be considered illegal by the authorities.

Navalny's allies have announced plans for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday. The United States has warned Russia it will pay a price if he dies in jail from his hunger strike. Peskov, who said he did not have any information regarding Navalny's health condition, added that President Vladimir Putin could not take any action to monitor the health of Russian prisoners.

Navalny, 44, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with adequate medical care for acute leg and back pain. Russia's prison authority said on Monday it had decided to transfer him to a hospital for prisoners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)