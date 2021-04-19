Brittas, Sivadasan file nomination papers for RS polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 19 (PTI): Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidatesJohn Brittas and V Sivadasan on Monday filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls, scheduled on April 30.

Brittas, the Managing Director of Kairali News and Sivadasan, the CPI(M)'s state committee member, submitted the papers to the Assembly secretary here.

LDF convener and CPI(M) acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran were present during the occasion.

The ruling LDF and opposition UDF would send two and one members respectively to the Rajya Sabha.

Brittas, a senior journalist with over three decades of experience, was also functioning as the media advisor for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while Sivadasan was the former national president of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students wing of the Marxist party.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala will fall vacant on April 21 as the term of three members -- K K Ragesh of the CPI(M), Vayalar Ravi of the Congress and P V Abdul Wahab of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) -- will end.

The opposition UDF had decided to field Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) treasurer and incumbent MP Wahab as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election.

Initially, the elections were postponed by the Election Commission, but later the Kerala High Court had ordered that polls should be held before May 2, when the Assembly results will be out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)