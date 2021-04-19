German CSU leader Soeder puts candidacy question in CDU's court

Markus Soeder, leader of Germany's Christian Social Union (CSU) said he remained prepared to become the conservative bloc's candidate for chancellor if he had support from the larger Christian Democratic party (CDU). Soeder said it was up to the CDU to decide on how to proceed.

"Where and how the CDU decides alone," he told a news conference in Munich and declined an invitation from CDU leader Armin Laschet to attend a meeting of the CDU's federal board on Monday evening, saying he did not want to "interfere".

