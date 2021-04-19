Left Menu

Expulsion of French envoy no solution to blasphemy in the West: PM Khan on radical group’s demand

Expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan was not a solution to stop the incidences of blasphemy in the western world, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday as the banned radical Islamist party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan TLP sought the removal of the envoy.Khans statement came after his government held talks with the TLP leadership in Lahore following a clash between the supporters of the outfit and the law enforcement agencies a day before in which 11 policemen and Rangers were taken hostage by the radicals.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:46 IST
Expulsion of French envoy no solution to blasphemy in the West: PM Khan on radical group’s demand

Expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan was not a solution to stop the incidences of blasphemy in the western world, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday as the banned radical Islamist party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) sought the removal of the envoy.

Khan’s statement came after his government held talks with the TLP leadership in Lahore following a clash between the supporters of the outfit and the law enforcement agencies a day before in which 11 policemen and Rangers were taken hostage by the radicals. However, the Rangers were released on Monday.

Addressing the nation after violent protests across the country, Khan said expelling the French ambassador is not a solution to the problem of blasphemy.

“Sending away the French ambassador is not a solution. It will only trigger incidents of blasphemy in other countries as in the West they call it freedom of expression,” he said.

He added that snapping ties with France will impact ties with the European Union (EU) because France is among the main nations of the union and the EU will stand with France.

Also, the exports of textile for Pakistan would be hurt since they are done to the EU directly.

He said that TLP and the government were following the same objective that no one should insult the Prophet but their methods were different.

Khan said that there were violent protests in Pakistan after Salman Rushdie’s book in 1990 but those protests failed to stop the repeated instances of blasphemy in the west in the subsequent years.

“It means that protests are not a solution,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that his strategy was to take leaders of all Muslims countries on board on this issue and educate the west about the gravity of the blasphemy and its impact on the sentiments of the Muslims.

“We should tell the European nations how much we get hurt when someone insults our Prophet,” he said adding the Muslims should emulate the Jews who successfully established the sanctity of Holocaust.

Khan promised that with the help of other Muslims countries, he will convince the Europeans that their blasphemous actions hurt the Muslims.

Khan said the enemies of Pakistan were trying to paint the protest as civil war.

He also asked the clerics to help the government to come out of the current unrest as the economy is going upward and it was not the time to hurt the country.

Earlier, Khan addressing a gathering lamented that political and religious parties in Pakistan ''misused'' Islam to deal damage to the country, the Dawn newspaper reported.

''ln our country it is a great misfortune that many times our political parties and religious parties use Islam wrongly and use it such that they deal damage to their own country,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Pru profit falls 64% to Rs 64 cr on pandemic addl provision

Despite reporting a good set of overall numbers, an accelerated provisioning of Rs 200 crore for the pandemic has crimped net profit of ICICI Prudential Life by 64.2 per cent to Rs 64 crore in the January-March quarter.However, a Rs 7,400 c...

Samsung launches chargeable pick-up and drop facility for smartphones, tablets servicing

Tech major Samsung on Monday said it has expanded its contactless service offerings in the country with a new pick-up and drop service for mobile devices.The pick and drop service -- which will be charged at Rs 199 -- will ensure that consu...

HC directs UP govt to impose strict curbs in 5 cities, asks it to consider 'complete lockdown'

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Allahabad High Court Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions including closing of malls, shopping complexes and restaurants till April 26 in five cities, but stopped ...

UK PM Johnson cancels India visit due to Covid crisis; India added to travel ban

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his planned visit to India next week due to the coronavirus situation there, Downing Street announced on Monday, the day it was also confirmed that the country has been added to the UKs COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021