Odisha CM wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

Odisha CM wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recoveryPTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:25 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday wished speedy recovery of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.
Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said Deeply concerned to know about the hospitalization of former Prime Minister Shri #ManmohanSingh after being tested positive for #COVID 19.
Wishing him speedy recovery and praying for his good health.
The Chief Minister also wished speedy recovery and good health for Leader of Opposition P K Naik of BJP, who was tested positive for infection on Sunday.
