Odisha CM wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday wished speedy recovery of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said Deeply concerned to know about the hospitalization of former Prime Minister Shri #ManmohanSingh after being tested positive for #COVID 19.

Wishing him speedy recovery and praying for his good health.

The Chief Minister also wished speedy recovery and good health for Leader of Opposition P K Naik of BJP, who was tested positive for infection on Sunday.

