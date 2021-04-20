Sena MLA says he wants to stuff coronavirus in Fadnavis' mouth

Amid a row over Remdesivir supply in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has said he wishes he could ''stuff coronavirus in the mouth'' of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, sparking protests by the opposition.

The Shiv Sena which leads the three-party ruling alliance in the state is targeting the former chief minister for objecting to Mumbai police grilling a pharma company's director over stocking thousands of vials of Remdesivir, in high demand for treating coronavirus patients.

''Had I found coronavirus, I would have stuffed it in the mouth of Fadnavis,'' Gaikwad said.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Gaikwad, an MLA from Buldhana, asked what would Fadnavis have done if he was the chief minister during the pandemic.

Instead of supporting state ministers, BJP leaders are mocking them and want the state government to fail, he said.

The Centre asked Remdesivir manufacturing companies in Maharashtra not to supply the drug to the state, he claimed.

Following Gaikwad's remarks, BJP workers staged protests against him in Buldhana on Sunday and burnt the MLA's effigy.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP vice president Sanjay Kute alleged in a press conference in Buldhana that MVA leaders are using indecent language against the Central government and Fadnavis to misleading the people of the state, which is ''cheap politics''.

''This issue is over for us. We will aggressively raise failures of the MVA government,'' he said.

Kute said his vehicle was stoned and attacked by alleged supporters of Gaikwad after the presser.

MLA Gaikwad on Monday alleged that BJP leaders Fadnavis, Pravin Darekar and Chandrakant Patil have helped the owner of Bruck Pharma who stocked Remdesivir injections and was recently questioned by Mumbai Police.

''They (Central government) are supplying Remdesivir injections to Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan. But Fadnavis, Darekar and Patil are creating hurdles in the supply of Remdesivir to Maharashtra,'' he alleged.

Gaikwad demanded that Fadnavis, Darekar and Patil be held responsible for the deaths of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra and they be booked for sedition.

PTI PTI COR CLS GK VT NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)