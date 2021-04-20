Left Menu

MNM complains of 'mystery' vehicles and men in strong rooms, seeks EC action

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:50 IST
MNM complains of 'mystery' vehicles and men in strong rooms, seeks EC action

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday alleged various irregularities in premises and strong rooms where EVMs used in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are stored and urged the Election Commission to take action.

Alleging the presence of 'mystery' vehicles and men in such centres, he said it was the EC's duty to instill confidence in voters, political parties and candidates that the elections have been held appropriately and the results announced honestly.

Earlier, DMK had also made such allegations and took up the matter with the EC.

Haasan submitted a memorandum to state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo, the party said.

Highlighting the key points from the memorandum, a party release said there were instances of multiple voting by individuals, CCTV cameras in strong rooms suddenly becoming non-functional, ''mysterious container'' lorries being brought 'discreetly' to campuses where the EVMs are stored and individuals being found near the strong rooms.

''A strong room should really be a strong room. CCTV cameras frequently not working, mysterious containers suddenly entering the premises, presence of wi-fi facilities inside and outside the premises, mysterious men roaming near the strong room with laptops are throwing up many questions,'' Haasan later told reporters.

Already 30 per cent voters don't cast votes and when such ''mysteries and doubts persist'' there is a danger of people's democratic contribution dipping further, he said.

''It will end as a danger for democracy,'' he said.

Referring to the instance of EVMs and VVPATs being carried in two-wheelers in the city, that prompted the EC to order repoll in a booth here, he said ''EVMs cannot be called sanctimonious.'' Asked if the EC was acting properly in safeguarding EVMS, Haasan said ''no is our complaint.

''That is what we have said here...not just complaints but also made recommendations for solutions,'' he added.

Asked if such alleged irregularities were happening in all centres, he said ''we cannot be lax that it is happening only in some places.'' Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6, with the counting of polled votes to be taken up on May 2.

Haasan, who made his electoral debut this time, is trying his luck from Coimbatore South.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oscars attendees will not wear face masks during ceremony

The 2021 Oscars wont make face masks a requirement during its live ceremony, which is scheduled to take place this Sunday. As per Variety, the Academy is not asking Oscar attendees to wear face masks while cameras will rolling during the li...

Delhi LG expresses concern over migrant workers leaving Delhi after lockdown announcement

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday expressed concern over migrant workers leaving the city following the imposition of a six-days lockdown to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases and deputed principal secretary home and special commissione...

Cargo ship runs aground as storm strikes near Philippines

A cargo ship carrying 20 crew members, nickel ore, and around 2,000 litres of diesel has run aground off the southern Philippine province of Surigao del Norte, the coastguard said on Tuesday. The cause was not immediately known, but the wea...

German conservatives choose Laschet as chancellor candidate, rival concedes

Bavarian premier Markus Soeder conceded defeat on Tuesday in his battle with Christian Democrat chairman Armin Laschet to lead their conservative alliance into Germanys federal election in September.As chancellor candidate for the alliance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021