Left Menu

US ambassador in Moscow heads home for consultations

The US ambassador to Russia said Tuesday he will head home for consultations a move that comes after the Kremlin prodded him to take a break as Washington and Moscow traded sanctions. The Kremlin emphasized that it couldn't order Ambassador John Sullivan to leave for consultations and could only recommend that he do so amid the current tensions. Sullivan said in a statement that he is returning to the United States this week to discuss US-Russian ties with members of President Joe Biden's administration.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:28 IST
US ambassador in Moscow heads home for consultations
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The US ambassador to Russia said Tuesday he will head home for consultations — a move that comes after the Kremlin prodded him to take a break as Washington and Moscow traded sanctions.

The Kremlin emphasized that it couldn't order Ambassador John Sullivan to leave for consultations and could only "recommend" that he do so amid the current tensions.

Sullivan said in a statement that he is returning to the United States this week to discuss US-Russian ties with members of President Joe Biden's administration. He emphasized that he would come back to Moscow within weeks.

"I believe it is important for me to speak directly with my new colleagues in the Biden administration in Washington about the current state of bilateral relations between the United States and Russia,'' Sullivan said in a statement issued by the embassy. "Also, I have not seen my family in well over a year, and that is another important reason for me to return home for a visit." Sullivan's departure comes after Russia on Friday stopped short of asking Sullivan to leave the country but said it "suggested" that he follows the example of the Russian ambassador to the US, who was recalled from Washington last month after President Joe Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "killer." Russia has set no time frame for Ambassador Anatoly Antonov's return to Washington.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the ambassadors' departures reflect current tensions in the relationship between the United States and Russia. "The relations now have hit the bottom," Peskov said. "There are certain consequences of the unfriendly measures taken against our country and the retaliatory measures taken by us." On Thursday, the Biden administration announced sanctions on Russia for interfering in the 2020 US presidential election and for involvement in the SolarWind hack of federal agencies — activities Moscow has denied. The US ordered 10 Russian diplomats expelled, targeted dozens of companies and people and imposed new curbs on Russia's ability to borrow money.

Russia denounced the US move as "absolutely unfriendly and unprovoked" and retaliated by ordering 10 US diplomats to leave, blacklisting eight current and former US officials and tightening requirements for the US Embassy operations. While ordering the sanctions, Biden also called for de-escalating tensions and held the door open for cooperation with Russia in certain areas. Biden emphasized that he told Putin that he chose not to impose tougher sanctions for now and proposed to meet in a third country in the summer. Russia said it was studying the offer.

"I will return to Moscow in the coming weeks before any meeting between Presidents Biden and Putin," Sullivan said in Tuesday's statement.

On Monday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a call with Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian presidential Security Council, to discuss the prospect of a US-Russian summit and they "agreed to continue to stay in touch," according to a statement from US National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne.

Peskov noted the Sullivan-Patrushev call, adding Tuesday that "if it becomes expedient, the ambassadors will come back and resume their duties." "As for the Russian ambassador, the president of Russia will decide when such expediency comes," Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. He said, "Russia certainly can't order" the US ambassador to return home for consultations but can recommend that he do so. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that "we are in the very beginning of analyzing the situation" regarding Biden's summit proposal and no specifics have been discussed yet. "A big question is what course the US will take," Ryabkov said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies.

While the new US sanctions further limited Russia's ability to borrow money by banning US financial institutions from buying Russian government bonds directly from state institutions, they didn't target the secondary market. The Biden administration held the door open for more hard-hitting moves if need be.

Fyodor Lukyanov, a leading Moscow-based foreign policy expert, said while the Kremlin's advice to Sullivan to leave for consultations stopped short of expulsion, it reflected Moscow's dismay about the new sanctions.

"If the political contacts have been reduced to zero, and economic ties never were close enough, why have so many people in the embassies?" Lukyanov said in a commentary. He predicted that ties will continue to deteriorate despite Biden's offer to hold a summit.

"During the past Cold War, the Soviet Union and the United States at least shared a certain mutual respect and a recognition of each other's political legitimacy, and it's no longer the case," Lukyanov observed. "Each party sees the other as heading toward decay and lacking the moral and political right to behave as it does," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

HC quashes domestic violence case lodged against woman by her mother

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed a domestic violence case registered against a 23- year-old woman by her mother, noting that she had been caught in the crossfire of acrimony and matrimonial dispute between her parents.A division ben...

EU provides EUR 60m to Boost Africa initiative to support young entrepreneurs

The European Union, through the European Commission, and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States OACPS, has agreed to provide EUR 60 million to the European Investment Bank and African Development Banks joint Boost Africa ...

No Atwal and Kiradech hope to produce 'awesome golf' at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Indias Arjun Atwal plans to produce some awesome golf as he partners Thai star Kiradech Aphibarnrat in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana beginning on Thursday.The 48-year-old Atwal feels the duo has the ability to surprise ...

WeWork to begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies

Office-sharing startup WeWork said on Tuesday it would begin accepting payments in select cryptocurrencies and partner with Coinbase Global Inc and paymemt app Bitpay for transactions in cryptocurrencies.WeWork is the latest in a string of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021